TxDOT encouraging #EndTheStreak campaign to make Texas roads safer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It will soon be 20 years since the last deathless day on Texas roadways.

“We’re about to hit a milestone that no one wants to hit and that’s the milestone of having 20 years without a single day going by that we did not have a death on Texas roadways,” said Sonja Gross, TxDOT Amarillo Public Information Officer.

That 20-year milestone is Nov. 7.

“For the last several years, that’s a terrible streak that we’ve been trying to end,” said Gross.

One of those efforts to bring that number to a halt is their End the Streak campaign.

“#EndTheStreakTX is our social media campaign to raise awareness and we’ve really been hitting it hard this year leading up to the 20th anniversary in the hopes of not having that anniversary,” said Gross.

Gross offers up some simple tips on what people can do to help keep themselves and other drivers safer on Texas roadways.

“Are your headlights on so you can see and be seen? Are you buckled up? Is your seat adjusted properly? Can you see out of your mirrors? As you’re driving down the road are you obeying the rules? Just because the speed limit may be 70 on those farm to market roads, is it safe to go 70? Are you comfortable going 70,” said Gross.

While Saturday might not mark the end of that streak, Gross said the earlier we can end it, the safer we can make our roadways.

“By being responsible adults, being responsible drivers, being people who value life. We can all work together to end the streak of having a day of deaths on Texas roadways,” said Gross.

If you’d like to learn more about the campaign and find downloadable social media filters, videos, images, a printable hashtag sign and more. Here’s a link to TxDOT’s #EndTheStreak website.

