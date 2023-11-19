AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT announced its new “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” holiday drunk driving prevention campaign this week. The campaign runs in support of a heightened law enforcement period from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1, when more officers are on the road looking for drunk drivers.

According to TxDOT, starting Dec. 1, 2022, there were 108 people killed and 229 people injured in 32 days in DUI-alcohol-related crashes across the state.

“Don’t turn your holiday event into a life-changing tragedy by drinking and driving,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marv Williams. “A safe and sober ride should be at the top of your list when making plans with family and friends. If not, you risk your job, your life and the lives of others. It’s just not worth it.”

TxDOT officials gave a few alternatives to drunk driving:

Designate a sober driver.

Use a rideshare service or taxi.

Stay put

Call a friend or family member.

Use public transportation to ensure you get home safely.

TxDOT stated that it is bringing a mobile video exhibit across the state in a series of holiday-themed outreach events. Each interactive stop will feature powerful video testimonials from people who have dealt firsthand with the consequences of drunk driving, either as an offender or survivor.

To encourage everyone to enjoy the holidays without drinking and driving, TxDOT’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” campaign will include PSAs on TV, radio, billboards, online, at bars, restaurants, and convenience stores statewide.

To watch the video stories and read tips on finding a sober ride, click here.