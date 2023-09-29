AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation’s Amarillo District announced hosting an online virtual meeting regarding the 2023-2026 Rural Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) November Revision.

According to a TxDOT press release, the meeting will consist of updates and proposed revisions to the Rural TIP.

Officials detailed that the projects affected by the proposed revisions include upgrading US 87 in Hartley and Moore counties from a two-lane to a four-lane divided highway. TxDOT added that the Rural TIP is a step closer to developing a Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

The online meeting is scheduled at 9 a.m. on Oct. 2.

To learn more about the changes to the Amarillo District’s 2023-2026 Rural TIP, visit TxDOT’s website.