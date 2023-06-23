Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 23, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All Texas Department of Motor Vehicles systems have come back online after going down as of 8 a.m. Friday, according to the TxDMV.

All online and in-person services were affected, including county tax offices and other registration renewal locations such as grocery stores, vehicle dealerships and MyPlates.

The TxDMV initially said all 16 TxDMV offices would be closed Friday, but now TxDMV Regional Service Centers will reopen at noon.

TxDMV handles vehicle registrations and titles, as well as license plates. Unlike in other states, driver’s licenses fall under the Texas Department of Public Safety.