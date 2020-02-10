Two shot, one fatally, by security guard at Houston bar

by: Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a security guard at a sports bar fatally shot one man and wounded another on the northern outskirts of Houston.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said three guards were trying to remove people from Ojos Locos Sports Cantina as the bar was closing early Sunday when “some type of altercation” occurred involving several people.

Gonzalez said one guard opened fire, killing one person at the scene while the second person was hospitalized in stable condition.

No names have been released.

