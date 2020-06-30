Two men charged with rioting at Texas Capitol amid protest

Two men have been arrested and charged with rioting and committing other crimes at the Texas Capitol during demonstrations.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says officers arrested 18-year-old Gerald Govan Brown Saturday.

Police found 22-year-old Darius Deshawn Berkley already being held in an Austin jail on unrelated charges.

Police say Brown is charged with crimes including criminal mischief-destruction of public monument and attempt to take a weapon from a peace officer.

Berkley is jailed on charges of rioting and obstruction or retaliation.

His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

Brown was not listed in jail records.