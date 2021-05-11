Two law enforcement officers killed in officer-involved shooting in Concho County

UPDATE: Jeffrey Nicholas, 28, is behind bars on bonds totaling $4 million for the murder of two law enforcement officers in Concho County Monday night, according to police.

Police say the suspect was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on two counts of Capital Murder of a Peace Officer Tuesday.

Nicholas was involved in a standoff at a building in Eden where he barricaded himself inside following a brief pursuit with law enforcement, according to police.

Police say the standoff ended in gunshots, killing two officers and injuring another victim. The identifies of the officers and additional victim have not been disclosed at this time.

Bonds totaling $2 million each have been set for each of Nicolas’ Capital Murder charges, according to police.

Original Story:

EDEN, Texas (Conchovalleyhomepage.com) — We have received reports of two law enforcement officers being killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday night.

According to police, the suspect led officers on a short chase and then barricaded himself in a building in Eden.

After a standoff and gunshots, two law enforcement officers were dead and another victim was injured and rushed to Shannon Medical Center for treatment. The condition of that additional victim is unknown at this time.

Officers also say the suspect has been arrested. His motive is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will have more information as it becomes available.