Two air tankers pre-positioned for state wildfire response

ABILENE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M Forest Service said it is opening the Abilene Airtanker base at the Abilene Regional Airport to assist with wildfire activity this week.

Texas A&M said two air takers have arrived in the state on Dec. 14 and will be a regional resource in supporting suppression efforts in Oklahoma and Texas. Additionally, one air attack platform and three single-engine air tankers are currently pre-positioned in Childress for a response.

Texas A&M Forest Service said similar conditions produced an environment supportive of significant fire activity last week. On Dec. 10, state, federal, and local firefighters responded to several large fires exhibiting extreme fire behavior including the 2,300-acre Electra Complex in Wichita County, the 3,607-acre Twin Creek Fire in Moore County, and the 6,300-acre Arrowhead Fire in Clay County.

“The tremendous response effort exhibited over the past 72 hours included numerous agencies and local first responders,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service assistant director. “This is truly what Texans helping Texans looks like.”