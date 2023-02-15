DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texas-based retailer of home furnishings and small appliances will soon be closing the doors to multiple storefronts across the country amid continued financial woes.
On Tuesday morning, February 14, 2023, officials with Tuesday Morning announced the company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and that it would be closing more than half of its 487 stores in the United States, including 24 stores in Texas.
According to the Dallas Business Journal, the company laid out plans to close stores in low-traffic regions across the U.S. in an effort to “optimize its footprints and focus on core and heritage markets.”
This marks the second time since 2020 the company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Timetables for each individual storefront’s closure are not available at this time, but according to the filing, the process of closing more than half of the Tuesday Morning stores in the U.S. is expected to take approximately eight weeks.
The 24 Tuesday Morning stores in Texas set to close their doors can be found below:
- Atascocita Market Square, 8072 FM 1960 East — Humble, TX 77346
- Brodie Oaks Shopping Center, 4006 S. Lamar Suite 850 — Austin, TX 78704
- Burleson Shopping Center, 654 SW Wilshire Blvd. — Burleson, TX 76028
- Firewheel Commons, 3046 Lavon Drive, Suite 129B — Garland, TX 75040
- Granbury Lakeside Center, 1406 E. US Hwy 377 — Granbury, TX 76048
- Harwood Village North, 609 Harwood Rd. — Bedford, TX 76021
- Hulen Fashion Center, 5240 South Hulen Street — Fort Worth, TX 76132
- Lewisville Towne Crossing, 4750 State Hwy 121, Ste #300 — Lewisville, TX 75056
- Northcross Shopping Center, 5217‐A N. Navarro St. — Victoria, TX 77904
- Parkdale Place, 4150 Dowlen Road — Beaumont, TX 77706
- Parker Central Plaza Shopping Center, 3304 Central Expressway — Plano, TX 75074‐2307
- Pipeline Village, 1323 W. Pipeline Rd. — Hurst, TX 76053
- Post Oak Square Shopping Center, 1210 Harvey Rd. — College Station, TX 77840
- Presidio Towne Crossing, 2225 Porter Creek Dr. — Fort Worth, TX 76177
- Santa Fe Square, 3950 E. 42nd Street — Odessa, TX 79762
- Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch, 5517 Sierra Springs Lane — Fort Worth, TX 76123
- Tanglewood Village Shopping Center, 2110 W. Slaughter Lane Ste. 168 — Austin, TX 78748
- The B Spot on Burnet, 7301 Burnet Road Suite 300 — Austin, TX 78757
- Village at Camp Bowie, 3501 Bernie Anderson Ave. — Fort Worth, TX 76116
- Weslayan Plaza West Shopping Center, 5442‐A Weslayan Street — Houston, TX 77005
- West Towne Marketplace, 6450 N. Desert Blvd., Ste 5 — El Paso, TX 79912
- Westheimer Commons, 12568 Westheimer Rd. — Houston, TX 77077
- Westhill Village Shopping Center, 7525 Westheimer — Houston, TX 77063
- Wichita Falls Shopping Center, 4319 Kemp Blvd., Unit B — Wichita Falls, TX 76308
A full list of Tuesday Morning stores set to close in the coming weeks can be found on their website.
Tuesday Morning was established in 1974 and is based out of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. According to their corporate website, the national retail chain specializes in closeouts of medium to high-end name-brand gifts, luxury home textiles, home furnishings, housewares and seasonal decor.