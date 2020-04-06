TTUHSC accepting donations to support local health care community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) is accepting donations to support various health care needs during this unprecedented time.

A drop-off site will be set up on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the TTUHSC campus located at 1400 South Coulter.

A convenient 24/7, secured drop-off box will be located in the circle drive west of the Texas Tech University Horse.

TTUHSC will be accepting the following items:

Exam gloves in all sizes

Isolation gowns

Bleach and alcohol wipes

Eye shields

Face shields

Isolations masks

N95 masks

Food in sealed, original packaging

Homemade face masks must be separated for cleaning but can be accepted

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: