TTUHSC accepting donations to support local health care community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) is accepting donations to support various health care needs during this unprecedented time.
A drop-off site will be set up on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the TTUHSC campus located at 1400 South Coulter.
A convenient 24/7, secured drop-off box will be located in the circle drive west of the Texas Tech University Horse.
TTUHSC will be accepting the following items:
- Exam gloves in all sizes
- Isolation gowns
- Bleach and alcohol wipes
- Eye shields
- Face shields
- Isolations masks
- N95 masks
- Food in sealed, original packaging
- Homemade face masks must be separated for cleaning but can be accepted
