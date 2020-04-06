TTUHSC accepting donations to support local health care community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) is accepting donations to support various health care needs during this unprecedented time.

A drop-off site will be set up on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the TTUHSC campus located at 1400 South Coulter.

A convenient 24/7, secured drop-off box will be located in the circle drive west of the Texas Tech University Horse.

TTUHSC will be accepting the following items:

  • Exam gloves in all sizes
  • Isolation gowns
  • Bleach and alcohol wipes
  • Eye shields
  • Face shields
  • Isolations masks
  • N95 masks
  • Food in sealed, original packaging
  • Homemade face masks must be separated for cleaning but can be accepted
