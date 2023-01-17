SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Transportation Security Administration officers in San Antonio found an 84mm caliber weapon in a person’s luggage Monday.

TSA said in a tweet that the weapon was not declared, which is a requirement when travelling with firearms.

A person may transport unloaded firearms in a “locked hard-sided container” as checked baggage, and the firearm or ammunition must be declared, according to the TSA website.

“Bringing an unloaded firearm with accessible ammunition to the security checkpoint carries the same civil penalty/fine as bringing a loaded firearm to the checkpoint,” the post stated.

TSA did not include details as to whether the individual is facing charges or was fined.