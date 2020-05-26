Trump-appointed US attorney in Texas abruptly resigns

DALLAS (AP) — A Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Texas has announced his resignation in an unusually abrupt departure.
United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Joseph Brown said in a statement Tuesday that he will leave office on May 31.
President Donald Trump appointed him in 2018.
The statement doesn’t explain why the 50-year-old prosecutor is leaving the prestigious post except to say Brown will pursue “opportunities in the private and public sectors.”
Brown and a spokeswoman haven’t responded to requests for comment.
It’s unclear who will lead the office in the interim.