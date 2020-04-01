Truck carrying toilet paper crashes and burns in Texas

DALLAS (CNN) — This is no April fools’ day prank!
An 18-wheeler crashed overnight in Dallas County, Texas carrying some precious cargo – toilet paper!
The driver and his dog were not injured – but the truck did catch fire – burning the thousands of rolls toilet paper along with it.
All lanes of I-20 westbound were closed while crews cleaned up and towed the truck away.
