Truck carrying toilet paper crashes and burns in Texas

A fiery crash on a Texas interstate overnight involved a big rig carrying a load of toilet paper

by: CNN

DALLAS (CNN) — This is no April fools’ day prank!

An 18-wheeler crashed overnight in Dallas County, Texas carrying some precious cargo – toilet paper!

The driver and his dog were not injured – but the truck did catch fire – burning the thousands of rolls toilet paper along with it.

All lanes of I-20 westbound were closed while crews cleaned up and towed the truck away.

