WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Earlier this morning, athletes gathered to compete in the TriWaco triathlon with over 700 participants.

Waco is home to the first triathlon in Texas back in 1980. The annual triathlon takes place at the Cameron Park and the Brazos River with sunrise views to start the race.

Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Special Events Director Alivia Gomez says “we have a sprint distance. We have an Olympic distance, we have Sprint, an Olympic aqua bike, we have a collegiate division. So a lot of different ways for people to participate.”

Many athletes utilize the race to train for upcoming events like ironman, providing a preview of the swim and run. Others use Tri-Waco to prep for future triathlons.

Katie Mussler served as not only an athlete today but also a coach to 9 other participants.

“I rode next to one of mine as I get your cadence up. So I’m getting to do even a little coaching or racing. So it’s a really good atmosphere to be able to do you kind of make both them come together” says Mussler.

Today, hard work and dedication was reward with award ceremonies based on the spring, spring aqua bike, olympic and olympic aqua bike.

The tradition of the Waco triathlon continues, bringing in people from all over the country and serving as one of the state’s most fun and challenging triathlons in Waco.