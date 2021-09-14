Trinity County Sheriff’s office, Texas Rangers arrest deputy for drug related charges

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office along with the Texas Rangers arrested a deputy on Saturday morning for drug related charges.

Sheriff Woody Wallace said that he, along with Texas Rangers, arrested former deputy Christopher Lima after they investigated and found that he was involved with conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance of less than a gram. Wallace added that the offense was a Class A misdemeanor.

Sheriff Wallace said the investigation began after he received a complaint from a citizen in Walker County that he said they thought looked “very peculiar” and had a problem with it.

After receiving the complaint, Sheriff Wallace said he asked the Walker County resident to keep quiet about the incident and got the Texas Rangers involved. He let the Texas Rangers take over the investigation and said they came back on Friday with a warrant for Lima’s arrest.

“This morning when Lima showed up for work, he was taken into custody,” Sheriff Wallace said. He added that if Lima is convicted he will be taken out of law enforcement and that Lima has been terminated from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Wallace said that he encourages all officers, especially his, to keep holding themselves to a higher standard and that criminal behavior will not be tolerated and will not be accepted at the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m a firm believer that there is no such thing as a bad cop. There are cops that go bad and there are bad people who put on a badge and a gun. Therefore I don’t like the term ‘not all cops are bad,’ I’d much prefer to say ‘not all cops are good’ because some cops aren’t bad. But I don’t know of anyone in my profession who wanted to be a bad cop.” Woody Wallace, Trinity County Sheriff

Wallace said the investigation is still active and that Lima was booked into the Walker County Jail.