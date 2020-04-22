Treehouse Quarantine: Doctor Roughs It During COVID-19 Outbreak

A Texas emergency room doctor is sleeping in his family's backyard treehouse to protect his wife and children from possible coronavirus exposure.

(KRIS/NBC News) Sometimes, you have to make sacrifices for those you love. That’s exactly what one Texas doctor is doing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Jason Barnes, who works in the emergency room of a Corpus Christi hospital, is quarantining himself in a unique way: in the family’s backyard.

He recently transformed his children’s treehouse into his temporary home. He and his wife, Jenna, considered buying an RV, staying with a friend or in a hotel, but eventually decided staying in the treehouse would be his best bet.

“At first it was kind of comical,” said Jenna Barnes. “Like ‘Oh you can just live in the treehouse?’ And the more I thought about it, I was like ‘Oh, that could work.’ “

The setup may not be ideal, but for now, Jason said it’s all about being close to home and his family.

“I can stay here and see my family everyday,” he said. “That’s really why I go to work everyday — so I can provide for them. I think I have everything but the hugs, and picking-up-the-kids-when-they-scrape-their-knees.”

Read more: https://bit.ly/2XTXIrH

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: