LUBBOCK, Texas — A train derailment was reported at a railroad crossing near US 84 between Amherst and Sudan on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The incident was reported around 10:45 a.m. as a crash between a vehicle and a train. DPS said the driver was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Some of the train cars were carrying a “possible hazardous material,” according to DPS. A Hazmat response was underway, DPS said.

Westbound traffic on the Clovis highway was shut down. Eastbound remained open.