LUBBOCK, Texas — A train crash in Garza County over the weekend appeared to be caused by runaway boxcars. Officials with the county’s emergency management office said no injuries were reported.

BNSF said the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday morning on the tracks just south of FM 211 between Southland and Post. BNSF said the cars were carrying “mixed freight.”

Officials said there was no threat to the public.

A source told EverythingLubbbock.com that several boxcars on the tracks near Slaton came loose and rolled towards Post. The source stated engineers of a train coming towards Slaton were told about the box cars and were able to get out before the collision. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to BNSF for additional information.

The incident remained under investigation.