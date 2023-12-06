AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reports that a suspect-positive case of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected in a deer at a research facility in Hunt, TX, prompting the euthanization of all the deer in the facility.

The disease was detected in a 14-month-old captive male white-tailed deer at the Kerr Wildlife Management Area (WMA) research facility.

TPWD said, “The detection resulted from ante-mortem testing conducted on all captive white-tailed deer as part of ongoing research.

Out of an abundance of caution, TPWD said its staff euthanized all deer in the research facility and collected post-mortem samples, which resulted in no additional detections.

TPWD said CWD is a fatal neurological disease found in certain cervids, including deer, elk, moose, and other members of the deer family. The diseases may not produce visible signs in susceptible species for several years after infection, as the incubation period can span several years.

Officials said animals with CWD “may show changes in behavior and appearance. Clinical signs may include progressive weight loss, stumbling or tremors with a lack of coordination, loss of appetite, teeth grinding, abnormal head posture and/or drooping ears, and excessive thirst, salivation or urination.”

“TPWD staff are disappointed to abruptly end nearly 50 years of white-tailed deer research that has significantly influenced deer management in Texas and across the country,” said John Silovsky, Wildlife Division Director. “Staff will continue to investigate opportunities to enhance the understanding of this insidious disease in both captive environments and free-ranging populations.”

The initial stock of deer in the research facility consisted of native Texas whitetails obtained from various locations throughout the state. TPWD did not routinely move deer into or out of the facility after that initial stocking.

Officials said the samples from the buck with the suspected disease were sent to the National Veterinary Service Laboratory in Iowa for confirmation.

The department said the disease was first discovered in 2012, in Texas, in free-ranging mule deer along a remote area of the Hueco Mountains near the Texas-New Mexico border. CWD has since been detected in Texas captive and free-ranging cervids, including white-tailed deer, mule deer, red deer and elk.

More information on previous detections in Texas and CWD best management practices for hunters and landowners can be found on the TPWD’s CWD page. More information about the Kerr WMA and research projects can be found on the Kerr WMA web page.