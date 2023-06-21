Update: 9:40 p.m.

Motley County Sherriff’s Office told our sister station EverythingLubbock.com that search and rescue has started after a tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Original Story

MATADOR, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The National Weather Service out of Lubbock confirmed a tornado made a direct hit on the town of Matador.

Early reports indicate possible injuries from residents.

The NWS said there is extensive damage to the town.

Crews with our sister station EverythingLubbock.com are headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.



