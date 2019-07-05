Toddler shot in Houston shootout

A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the head during a shootout between a group of people at a Houston apartment complex overnight.

Authorities say the child and her mother were with a group of people inside of a car when an argument broke out with another person or group in the intersection.

That’s when someone opened fire causing both groups to start shooting at each other.

The child was caught in the cross fire and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.