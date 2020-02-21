Toddler dies after falling into septic tank at Corpus Christi RV park

A 2-year-old girl was found dead after falling into a septic tank at an RV resort park near Corpus Christi.

The toddler was identified as Charleigh Nicole Nelson by her father, who said the family, along with neighbors, tried to reach the girl using a rope, but it was too short.

The girl had fallen 15 feet.

He also said they tried unsuccessfully to reach her with a backhoe lent to them by a nearby business.

Crews from local fire departments were dispatched to the area around 5:30 p.m. wednesday — about an hour later, they were able to recover the girl’s remains.

RV park residents said the girl was walking on the lid of the tank, which was not securely fastened, and it buckled under her — but that has not been confirmed.