Tiger among animals officials find in search of Texas home

Texas

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this March 25, 2020, photo, provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Bengal tiger is shown. Authorities seized animals including a white Bengal tiger, bobcat, kinkajou, porcupines, llamas, emus and deer after finding them at a residence near Mercedes, Texas, while executing a search warrant last week. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)

MERCEDES, Texas (AP) — Authorities seized animals including a white Bengal tiger, bobcat, kinkajou, porcupines, llamas, emus and deer after finding them at a South Texas residence while executing a search warrant last week.

Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Sammy Parks said Friday that the search warrant served on March 25 at the home on 5 acres in Mercedes, was related to a narcotics investigation.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said game wardens had to euthanize the bobcat and deer.

Parks said the other animals were taken to a zoo for medical evaluation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss