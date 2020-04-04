Tiger among animals officials find in search of Texas home

In this March 25, 2020, photo, provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Bengal tiger is shown. Authorities seized animals including a white Bengal tiger, bobcat, kinkajou, porcupines, llamas, emus and deer after finding them at a residence near Mercedes, Texas, while executing a search warrant last week. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)

MERCEDES, Texas (AP) — Authorities seized animals including a white Bengal tiger, bobcat, kinkajou, porcupines, llamas, emus and deer after finding them at a South Texas residence while executing a search warrant last week.

Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Sammy Parks said Friday that the search warrant served on March 25 at the home on 5 acres in Mercedes, was related to a narcotics investigation.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said game wardens had to euthanize the bobcat and deer.

Parks said the other animals were taken to a zoo for medical evaluation.