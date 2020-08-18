Three Dead In Texas Shooting Spree

Police say gunman killed ex-girlfriend and another victim in her home before walking through the neighborhood and three more victims, one fatally.

(KPRC/NBC News) Three people were killed Monday and two others were injured in a series of shootings in Liberty County, Texas.

The shootings were first reported at about 11:15 a.m. near Dayton.

Deputies said the suspect, identified as 60-year-old Michael Wettstein, was found hiding in the woods near one of the crime scenes.

Family members identified Misty Herndon as the first victim, and Wettstein’s ex-girlfriend. Herndon, 38, was a mother and grandmother. Wettstein is accused of shooting and killing Herndon and a man in one home and another man in another home a few houses up the road.

Investigators said Wettstein then shot two more neighbors, 66-year-old Marvin Rumley and his 32-year-old daughter, Amanda, both of whom were airlifted to a Houston hospital. Their current condition was not immediately released.

