(KPRC/NBC News) Three people were killed Monday and two others were injured in a series of shootings in Liberty County, Texas.
The shootings were first reported at about 11:15 a.m. near Dayton.
Deputies said the suspect, identified as 60-year-old Michael Wettstein, was found hiding in the woods near one of the crime scenes.
Family members identified Misty Herndon as the first victim, and Wettstein’s ex-girlfriend. Herndon, 38, was a mother and grandmother. Wettstein is accused of shooting and killing Herndon and a man in one home and another man in another home a few houses up the road.
Investigators said Wettstein then shot two more neighbors, 66-year-old Marvin Rumley and his 32-year-old daughter, Amanda, both of whom were airlifted to a Houston hospital. Their current condition was not immediately released.
Read more: https://bit.ly/34bXQWE
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Three Dead In Texas Shooting Spree
- NM Delegation Applauds Over $2 Million in CARES Act Funding for Safe and Affordable Housing
- The United Family community raises $103,407 for March of Dimes
- Hereford ISD cancels volleyball match after student tests positive for COVID-19
- Gov. Abbott to announce new police funding proposal at noon