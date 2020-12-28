Three arrested after stealing FedEx truck in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Three guys were arrested a few days before Christmas after they attempted to steal a FedEx truck.

The FedEx driver was delivering a package when his truck got stolen as he was heading back to it.

The truck was followed by a dark colored van and was then found abandoned behind a shopping center. Several packages were missing from the back.

Texarkana police received a call that packages were being thrown out of a red van.

After finding several FedEx packages laying on the side of the street, police were able to locate the van in front of a home on the 600 block of Blanton.

Police knocked on the door of the house and the door was slammed in their face. A woman then came out of the house with her children and gave them permission to search inside.

The officers found the three. One locked himself in the bathroom and another was hiding in the attic.

Inside the home, police found several more FedEx packages and new items that matches up to the empty boxes that were picked up on the side of the road.

Elijah Fitts, Noah Valdez and Roland Gipson were arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and burglary of a vehicle.

Gipson caught an additional charge with possession of a controlled substance after police found drugs in his pocket.