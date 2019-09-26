Thousands working at new American Airlines home in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The new corporate headquarters for Fort Worth-based American Airlines has opened to thousands of employees with the last wave of workers expected to settle in next month.

The Dallas Morning News reports about 5,600 American workers had moved into the headquarters by Monday. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the final phase of move-ins will be information technology workers arriving by late October.

The site is part of a $350 million expansion of the American campus built in the 1950s near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The new headquarters includes a replica of a Boeing 737 tail section and a 50-foot ceiling meant to look like a jet turbine.

The campus will eventually have eight main sections and 12,000 workers. American has about 108,000 employees worldwide.