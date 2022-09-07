DALLAS (KDAF) — Graduating high school and college is a time like no other, to see all the hard work you accomplished over the last four years (more or less) come to fruition during graduation is a surreal feeling. However, that also leads to a whole new world post-graduation like where am I going to live and what am I going to do?

Well, a study done by Insurify aimed to answer one of those questions as they figured out the best cities for new grads in 2022. “Every city has a lot to offer its residents, but some will appeal more to young adults fresh out of college. With this in mind, data scientists at Insurify, a platform to compare home insurance , crunched the numbers to identify the best cities for new graduates in 2022.”

For the state of Texas, it was the city of Lubbock that took the top spot for new graduates based on factors including unemployment rate, cost of living, rental prices, alternative transit amenability and arts & entertainment establishments per 100K residents.

This is what the study from Insurify said about Lubbock: