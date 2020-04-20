‘They’re killing us,’ Texas residents say of Trump rollbacks

Homes are seen with The Valero Houston Refinery in the background on Monday, March 23, 2020, in Houston. The Texas Gulf Coast is the United States’ petrochemical corridor, with four of the country’s 10 biggest oil and gas refineries and thousands of chemical facilities. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — Communities of color say they are living on the front line of the Trump administration’s public health and environment rollbacks.

That’s especially true on the Texas Gulf Coast, where the country’s petrochemical hub has grown up around African-American and Hispanic neighborhoods.

The Trump administration and the oil and gas industry say they remain vigilant on public health even as the federal government cuts back monitoring, reporting and control of hazardous emissions.

Residents around the petroleum facilities and chemical plants in Houston and Port Arthur point to higher rates of asthma, cancer and other ailments.

They say lax enforcement is “killing us.”