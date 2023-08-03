(NEXSTAR) – More than 700,000 vehicles are stolen in any given year, but not all cars are equal targets.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) analyzed federal crime data to determine which cars and trucks were most frequently reported stolen in 2022. They found two pickups took the top spots nationwide.

The most frequently stolen vehicle was the full-size Chevrolet pickup truck, followed by full-size Ford pickups, according to the NICB analysis.

It’s no surprise thieves target Chevy and Ford pickups – they are abundant. The Ford F-Series and the Chevy Silverado were the two top-selling vehicles last year, according to Car and Driver.

Two popular Honda sedan models took the No. 3 and 4 spots on the list of most-stolen vehicles.

The most frequently stolen vehicles in 2022, according to the NICB, were:

Chevrolet pickup (full size) Ford pickup (full size) Honda Civic Honda Accord Hyundai Sonata Hyundai Elantra Kia Optima Toyota Camry GMC pickup (full size) Honda CR-V

In 2022, reports of vehicle thefts rose 7% over the previous year, the NICB said.

“Approximately one motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds, which adds up to more than one million vehicles stolen last year,” said NICB President and CEO David J. Glawe.

On the High Plains, including the states of Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma, many of the most stolen vehicles aligned with the national list. However, there were a few notable exceptions, including the Dodge Charger in Texas, the Dodge pickup in New Mexico, and the Chevrolet Malibu and Chevrolet Impala in Oklahoma.

The most frequently stolen vehicles in 2022 in Texas were:

Chevrolet pickup (full size) Ford pickup (full size) GMC pickup (full size) Dodge pickup (full size) Chevrolet Tahoe Ram pickup (full size) Dodge Charger Toyota Camry Nissan Altima Honda Accord

The most frequently stolen vehicles in 2022 in New Mexico were:

Chevrolet pickup (full size) Ford pickup (full size) GMC pickup (full size) Hyundai Elantra Dodge pickup (full size) Hyundai Sonata Honda Civic Kia Optima Toyota Camry Honda Accord

The most frequently stolen vehicles in 2022 in Oklahoma were:

Chevrolet pickup (full size) Ford pickup (full size) Dodge pickup (full size) Honda Accord Chevrolet Tahoe Honda Civic Ram pickup (full size) Nissan Altima Chevrolet Malibu Chevrolet Impala

The FBI reported an estimated $6.4 billion was lost to vehicle theft in 2019, the last year of available data.

“There are some commonsense steps to keep cars from being stolen. First, remove valuables from the vehicle or lock them out of sight. Next, lock the doors, roll the windows all the way up, and don’t leave your keys or key fob in the car,” Glawe said.