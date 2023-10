CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is showing off some newborns they say are BOO-tiful and WICKED cute!

The little boils and ghouls pictured below are showing off their Halloween costumes and fall outfits!

Baby Boy Marcus – Temple

Baby Girl Anali – Hillcrest

Baby Girl Ava – Temple

Baby Girl Gianna – College Station

Baby Girl Isabella – Temple

Baby Girl Sophia – Temple

Baby Girl Sophie – Temple

Twin Girls Atlee and Conley – Temple

Twin Girls Indigo and Onyx – Temple

Baylor Scott & White Health would also like to wish you and your loved ones a Happy Halloween!