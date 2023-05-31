DALLAS(KDAF)—It’s important to have a family, but the location makes all the difference!

Financial advisory website, Wallet Hub ranked the best and worst places to raise a family. Plano, which is just right outside Dallas, is ranked #4 out of 182 cities on their list.

Wallet Hub said, “In order to determine which cities are most conducive to family life, WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across five key dimensions: 1) Family Fun, 2) Health & Safety, 3) Education & Child Care, 4) Affordability and 5) Socio-economics.”

Houston ranked #141, while Dallas ranked #138. San Antonio came in at #123. Cities surrounding Dallas like Arlington ranked at #97 and Irving ranked at #85.

If you want to check out where other Texas cities ranked, make sure to visit Wallet Hub‘s website.