LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United Family announced that their Texas Amigos grocery stores are hosting their annual “Mis Quince Expo” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March, 11.

According to a United Family press release, guests can explore cakes, catering, dresses, and nearly anything related to a quinceañera celebration.

Officials said guests will have the option to sample food from several different stations as well as see different party ideas. Local DJs and dressmakers will also be present to connect with guests.

“Mis Quince is one our best expos of the year,” said Rebekah Bernal, Hispanic innovation manager for The United Family. “It not only showcases what makes our Amigos locations special, but our store directors go out of their way to make sure local vendors are also featured. No matter what guests need for their quinceañera, we are a great place to start.”

Below are Amigo’s locations: