The United Family joins with survivor organizations, spreads awareness on human trafficking in Texas and New Mexico

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced today, last week The United Family joined with Lubbock organizations One Voice Home, Voice of Hope and Open Door to bring awareness to the issue of human trafficking across its areas of operation.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

One Voice Home, Voice of Hope and Open Door are organizations in the Lubbock community that work to provide help for survivors of sex trafficking and sexual assault from across the region. While human trafficking can seem like a far-off problem, stated the release, it unfortunately happens everywhere.

The United Family said it is joining the effort by launching a sticker campaign to help raise awareness while also providing a lifeline to victims. The stickers will be placed in the bathroom of every store and fuel station across the United Family’s area of operation. It will include both a hotline number to call and a number to text.

“Human trafficking is a horrible reality that happens every day around the world as well as right here in our backyard,” said Tony Crumpton, CMO of the United Family. “The stickers are just a small example of something we can do to help. We are proud to join with these organizations to do our part in raising awareness.”

While they are based in Lubbock, One Voice Home, Voice of Hope and Open Door are reported to help serve survivors from across the region, including much of the Texas panhandle as well as parts of New Mexico.

“We are so thankful to the United Family for their partnership as we continue our work in the community,” said Kelsey Johnson, with One Voice Home.