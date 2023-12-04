AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Broadband Development Office has released its draft of the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan and is asking the public for input.

Click here to read the TDOP and provide comments using the online form.

The BDO stated that it is accepting public comments until Jan. 5, 2024.

The BDO said it developed the TDOP to complement broadband infrastructure programs already underway in the state, including the Bringing Online Opportunities to Texas program and the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.

According to the press release, the TDOP aligns with requirements set by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration in the State Digital Equity Planning Grant program’s Notice of Funding Opportunity.

The TDOP public comment process is open to all Texans, and the BDO stated that it encourages residents, local governments, community-based organizations and others to provide feedback.

According to the BDO, it is especially interested in hearing from individuals for whom broadband access, affordability, and adoption have been challenging, including adults aged 60 or older, veterans, English language learners, individuals living with disabilities, individuals who primarily live in rural areas, racial and ethnic minorities, and those living at or below the federal poverty level, as well as the organizations that support these groups.