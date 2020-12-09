The Mac Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021 has passed in the House

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — H-R 6395 passed this evening, with more than two-thirds required to override a potential veto.
President Trump has repeatedly called the bill weak and said he would veto the bill because it did not make changes to section 230, which shield tech giants like Twitter, Facebook, and other from content liability.
The final bill that passed did not make those changes to section 230 and included a provision to change the names of confederate military bases. Instead, it gives automatic 3% pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes other military programs.
Historically, the defense bill has always had bipartisan support, with this year marking the 60th passage of the bill.
