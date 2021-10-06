The Heart o’ Texas Fair & Rodeo is almost here!

WACO, Texas – The Heart o’ Texas Fair & Rodeo kicks off in full swing Thursday – after restrictions last year due to the pandemic.

Everyone at the Extraco Events Center is looking forward to seeing everyone back this year after COVID-19 kept attendance low last year.

Texas Farm Bureau Executive Associate Director Organization Division Dakota Massey says their Doorways to Agricultural exhibit was created when COVID hit, and they are excited to bring it to the fair this year.

“This is kinda like the grand re-opening of our entire exhibit. So this is a great spot to do that,” Massey said.

Last year, the Fair & Rodeo was only open at 50 percent capacity with limited attractions.

“It’s nice to see people out and about, and actually coming out to the fair and getting out, and not being quite as scared,” Massey said. “Of course, we’re still going to be practicing social distancing, and I’ll be in a mask just because there’s so many people out and about, but we’re super excited for it.”

This year, everything is in full swing with shopping, musical guests, carnival rides and food vendors.

McKinney Food Services owner Ron McKinney is a frequent partner with the fair, and says it feels good to be back.

“I’m excited the people are ready to get out. Everything we’ve done this year has been really good,” McKinney said. “Everybody’s been real excited. Happy. It will be a great fair.”

Vendors spent the last day cleaning, setting up exhibits, and even painting to prepare for the big crowds this event will bring.

“Waco is a special place. We love Waco. Everyone in Waco is friendly. Everybody enjoys our food. It’s one of our favorite spots of the year,” McKinney said.

To be a part of this year’s festivities, you can visit the Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo website to purchase a ticket.