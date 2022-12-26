Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in each state was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team.

(NEXSTAR) — Of all the restaurants in Texas, one barbecue joint seems to have left an impression on Guy Fieri.

Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, many have put their trust in Guy Fieri when it comes to home style cooking, cheap eats and comfort food. It is estimated that Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants for his popular Food Network television show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

The show, which is in its 42nd season, focuses on finding the best local food spots around the country.

After reviewing thousands of restaurants, Mashed, a food news and recipe site, went across the map and compiled a list of their food destinations Fieri visited in his show.

According to Mashed, the best place to eat in Texas is Pecan Lodge. Located in the northern Dallas neighborhood of Deep Ellum, the BBQ restaurant has become a landmark for travelers and locals alike.

The restaurant’s signature dish, beef brisket, is smoked for up to 18 hours and served with homemade barbecue sauce. During his visit, Fieri became a fan of the “Hot Mess,” a stuffed sweet potato smothered with brisket, chipotle cream cheese, and butter. The Flavortown food critic said it was “unlike anything you’ve experienced in your life.”

Pecan Lodge is open Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The line can get long, so come prepared to wait. The restaurant is located at 2702 Main St. in Dallas.