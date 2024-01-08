AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Workforce Commission announced it launched a new mobile app, MyTXCareer, to help Texas residents explore potential careers and “discover step-by-step resources to achieve their goals.”

According to TWC officials, job seekers can find personalized occupation matches and recommended career paths based on their skills, interests and experience.

“The continued growth of Texas’ record-breaking economy creates opportunities for Texans to advance their careers,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The MyTXCareer app will be an important tool for Texans to discover potential career paths and match to a job opportunity with a Texas employer.”

Officials from TWC noted the app is a free resource designed for job seekers to find potential careers through “three easy steps: browse occupations, explore pathways, and get support.” Officials also stated that while browsing occupations, job seekers can view the average salary, job demand and position descriptions.

Job seekers can also take a career personality quiz and add their career goals, education, work experience, and skills, according to TWC officials. TWC officials noted that the app also provides information about resources and training for possible career paths and users can request more information which will connect them to their local Workforce Solutions office and TWC’s TX Credential Connect team.

“The MyTXCareer app will help Texans unlock potential opportunities and discover career pathways in high-demand industries,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “I encourage job seekers and people wanting a career change to download the app and begin to build the skills needed for a new career in the Lone Star State.”

Those interested in downloading the MyTXCareer app can visit the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android mobile phones. Officials noted that the application is free to users and does not influence advertising or in-app purchases.