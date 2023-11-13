AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Workforce Commission is celebrating Texas Apprenticeship Week from Nov. 13 through Nov. 19 and wanted to encourage employers to explore apprenticeship programs.

The TWC said “Texas Apprenticeship Week” looks to recognize leaders in business, labor, education and industry, and highlights how apprenticeships prepare workers for in-demand careers.

The TWC said Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation that recognizes Texas Apprenticeship Week.

“Apprenticeships give Texans the ability to earn while they learn and obtain the skills needed by Texas employers,” said Bryan Daniel, TWC chairman. “The education and training offered through these programs make them effective strategies to prepare for a rewarding career.”

According to the TWC, there are more than 800 registered apprenticeship programs in the state, with 20,000 apprentices having been trained by TWC-supported apprenticeship programs in the past three years.

The TWC said Texas is investing in apprenticeships with $20 million allocated in the 88th Legislative Session to Texas Industry Recognized Apprenticeships.

“Apprenticeships are critical to the development of Texas’ civilian workforce as it continues to grow from month to month,” said Alberto Treviño III, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor. “Through apprenticeships, workers benefit from earning wages while gaining hands-on experience to improve employability for high-demand careers in expanding industries.”

Employers wanting information on building the core components of an apprenticeship training program can contact TWC at ApprenticeshipTexas@twc.texas.gov or by visiting TWC’s ApprenticeshipTexas website.