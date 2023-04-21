AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Workforce Commission announced a new record attained in March 2023 for having the largest civilian labor force and the greatest number of people employed in state history.

According to a TWC press release, the seasonally adjusted civilian labor force reached a series-high of 14,898,100 people, which is a 78,800 increase.

The release detailed that the unemployment rate remained steady at 4.0% however, Texas added 28,600 positions to reach another series-high job count at 13,839,200 total nonfarm jobs. Officials said, from March 2022 to March 2023, 575,100 positions have been added.

TWC states that Texas’ over-the-year employment growth through March 2023 leads the nation in all 11 industries. TWC added that over the month, Leisure and Hospitality led job growth with 7,400 positions added, followed by Construction, which increased by 5,800 jobs. Also of note, both Trade, Transportation and Utilities and Private Education and Health Services grew by 5,400 jobs in March.

“In setting this 18th consecutive monthly employment record, Texas demonstrates the strong employment opportunities in the state,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC strives to support continued growth with work-based learning tools that advance Texas’ expanding needs.”

The TWC detailed that the Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.6% in March, followed by Amarillo at 3.1 percent, then College Station-Bryan at 3.2%.

“The Texas civilian labor force, with 14.9 million people, continues to demonstrate resilience and growth,” observed TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “Here at TWC, we are focused on unlocking opportunities for our workforce. From apprenticeships to upskilling to quality child care, we are dedicated to helping every Texan have the opportunity to reach their career goals.”

Officials said that The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for April is scheduled to be released at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, May 19.

Officials inform readers that employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For more information regarding employment data, visit the TexasLMI.com website.