AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- The Texas Workforce Commission announced that the state has surpassed 14 million jobs and continued a two-year growth streak. TWC said the Texas unemployment rate also remained at 4.1%.

Workforce Solutions Panhandle shared that the Panhandle workforce development area holds the second lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.2%. Permian Basin reports the lowest unemployment rate at 3%.

“Low unemployment numbers for employers at least means that there’s a tighter workforce,” said Work Force Solutions Panhandle business services representative Phillip Flores. “It can be a little more challenging for an employer to find especially in those entry-level positions because the skilled labor force, as soon as they hit the job market, they’re off the job market, because jobs are so prevalent in the area.”

According to Flores good unemployment rate balance is 5%.

“That means that there are enough skilled of the skilled workforce and enough jobs available, where everything kind of equals out,” said Flores.” “Anytime we dip below 3% unemployment rate or at 3%, it’s almost considered full employment. Where we are right now at just a couple of ticks above 3%, it’s really a job seekers market. Job seekers have more ability to be selective in where they want to go to work because employers are trying to recruit them left and right.”