AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Workforce Commission has released its unemployment data for August and the state has set new employment highs.

According to the TWC, In August 2022, Texas added a total of 16,400 nonfarm jobs. Total nonfarm employment reached 13,530,100. Texas has added a total of 726,900 positions since August 2021. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1 percent, an increase of 0.1 percentage points from July 2022. This marks the first increase in the unemployment rate since April 2020.

The unemployment rate in Amarillo currently sits at 3.0%.

According to the TWC, that rate is under the national unemployment rate which sits at 3.8%, and the state-wide rate which sits at 4.2%.

Amarillo is tied with Austin-Roundrock for the lowest unemployment rate in the state. Lubbock is close behind with an unemployment rate of 3.5%.