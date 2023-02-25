AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Workforce Commission announced that they are now accepting applications from qualified community members interested in serving on the Purchasing from the People with Disabilities Advisory Committee.

According to a TWC press release, this program is a 13-member committee that advises the TWC on matters relating to the Works Wonders program that aims to help individuals with disabilities achieve independence through productive employment.

Officials said the committee meets at least twice a year to review and, if necessary, recommend changes to program objectives, performance goals, and measures and criteria for participation.

According to the release, the advisory committee has a vacancy in each of the following categories:

An individual representing an organization that advocates for persons with disabilities

Individuals with a disability

An individual with a disability who is employed by a community rehabilitation program

Individuals representing a community rehabilitation program

Officials stated that applications will be accepted untiled vacancies are filled, and select members will serve a term through Feb. 1, 2026.

To request or submit an application for consideration email PurchasingfromPeoplewithDisabilities@twc.texas.gov.

For more information visit, Purchasing from the People with Disabilities Advisory Committee web page.