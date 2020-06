MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky state police say a coroner has identified the body of a Texas woman whose body was found floating in a container in Kentucky Lake.

The body of 41-year-old Traci L. Jones, of Granbury, Texas, was found Saturday near Colson Hollow in western Kentucky.

State Trooper Adam Jones says a medical examiner identified her following an autopsy Sunday in Madisonville.

The incident remains under investigation.