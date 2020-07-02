Texas woman spits on counter after being told to wear a mask

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A woman in Fort Worth, Texas became verbally abusive and spit on the counter of a 7-Eleven after being told she needed to wear a face mask in order to make a purchase.

In a video posted on Facebook, the cashier appears to be telling the woman she cannot buy the beer and candy because she is not wearing a mask.

The video shows the woman arguing with the cashier as the clerk points at a sign on the door that tells customers they’re required to do so.

In Tarrant County, customers are required to wear masks inside of businesses.