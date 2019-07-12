Texas woman lived with dead mother for 3 years, investigators say

SEGUIN, Texas (CNN) —A Texas woman is under arrest after authorities found the body of her mother decomposing in a bedroom.

The remains were found during a child protective services investigation.

Investigators said the 71-year-old woman injured herself in a fall in 2016. They believe no help was provided, and even though the injuries were not life-threatening, she died there on the floor in the home.

Delissa Crayton is facing charges and more could be filed.

“It’s probably like, what, 10 feet away from my bedroom window,” said neighbor Joel Vasquez.

Vasquez can’t believe the body of a 71-year-old woman was decomposing just behind that window feet away from his home on Anderson and Hildalgo Streets.

“I don’t even like coming to this side of the house anymore,” said Vasquez.

Vasquez moved in about three years ago around the time police say they believe Jacqueline Crayton fell and was left to die and decay inside her bedroom. Neighbors said the woman’s daughter and teenage granddaughter who continued living there were rarely ever seen.

“They are real secretive, they come and go, it’s like no one lives there,” added Vasquez.

“I’ve seen here less than 10 times and when we would see them pull up it would be late at night,” said neighbor Jessica Barron.

Barron said she has been glued to the news coverage about the findings across the street.

“I feel bad for the lady. I hope justice gets served,” said Barron.

She’s also worried about the quiet teenage girl and what she went through.

Neighbors still have a lot of questions about what happened in the cluttered, filled home. They wonder if Crayton had anyone else.

“I’ve never seen anybody come and knock on our door, questioning ‘hey have you seen my grandma,’ anything. It’s like they forgot about her,” said Vasquez.

Now Vasquez hopes no one forgets about the house.

“I would hope they would knock it down and get rid of it,” said Vasquez.

Delissa Crayton is currently being held at Guadalupe County jail on a $200,000 bond. Her daughter is with family members.