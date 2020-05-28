Texas woman arrested for confronting couple with hammer

HOUSTON (KPRC-TV) — A Texas woman accused of using a hammer to threaten a vacationing couple who she mistakenly referred to as Mexican during a profanity-laced tirade in southwest Houston has been arrested.

KPRC-TV reports that police identified the woman as 60-year-old Constance Lynn Bono.

Bono has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

If convicted, she could serve up to 20 years in prison.

Arturo Cordovez and his wife, Dr. Lia Franco, said Bono thought they were Mexican citizens.

But they are originally from Ecuador and currently live in New Orleans.