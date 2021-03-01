Texas Wins Site Selection’s Governor’s Cup for record-breaking ninth year in a row

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference in which he issued another executive order on March 24, 2020, which in part, requires all hospitals to report bed capacity to the state. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after Site Selection Magazine announced that Texas won the Governor’s Cup for a record-breaking ninth year in a row. The award is intended to highlight top-performing states for job creation and capital investment.

“I am proud to accept the Governor’s Cup for a ninth-year in a row on behalf of the business owners, entrepreneurs, and skilled workforce that keep Texas the economic engine of America,” said Governor Abbott. “This record-breaking achievement would not have been possible without the local, regional, and statewide economic development teams who work to expand economic opportunity in Texas, nor would it have been possible without the companies that choose to invest and create more jobs throughout our state. Despite the challenges faced from the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen what Texas can achieve when we foster an environment that empowers people to succeed. The Texas model continues to inspire entrepreneurs and innovators and attract job creators from across the country, and I look forward to spurring more job growth and opportunity for all Texans in every corner of our great state.”

Site Selection Magazine was noted by the announcement to publish information for expansion-planning decision-makers — CEOs, corporate real estate executives and facility planners, human resource managers and site selection consultants. It has awarded the Governor’s Cup annually since 1978, based on new and expanded corporate facilities as tracked by the proprietary Conway Projects Database.