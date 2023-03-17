TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Employees of a Texarkana Whataburger helped a teen who claimed a man offered her money for sexual favors and inappropriately touched her before that.

A post on the TTPD Facebook page Thursday morning announced the arrest of 79-year-old Michael Clark after they secured an arrest warrant charging him with indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution.

The warrant came after employees at the Whataburger on New Boston Road called 911 on Tuesday just after noon, reporting a female juvenile and an older man eating together. Employees told police, “something didn’t seem right about the situation.”

Police said it soon became evident that Clark and the child barely knew one another.

The 13-year-old told police that Clark offered her money in exchanged for sexual favors that day and had inappropriately touched her during a separate encounter a few weeks before the incident in Whataburger.

Clark allegedly picked the girl up in his truck as she walked down the street just before the two went to Whataburger that morning.

Police arrested Clark Wednesday, and he is held in the Bi-State Jail with a bond of $225,000.