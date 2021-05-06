AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) has approved over $1 million in agricultural water conservation grants. Its program aims to offer grant funding to state agencies and political subdivisions furthering water conservation in the state.
According to the TWDB’s announcement, the grant recipients are:
- Texas Tech University
- North Plains Groundwater Conservation District
- Santa Cruz Irrigation District No. 15
- Menard County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1
- Edwards Aquifer Authority
- Middle Pecos Groundwater Conservation District
- Gateway Groundwater Conservation District
Said the Board, “These grants will support the implementation of conservation strategies outlined in the regional and state water plans and promote innovation and water conservation in agricultural irrigation throughout the state.”
More information about the TWDB Agricultural Water Conservation program can be found here.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Colorado lawmaker calls another legislator ‘Buckwheat’ during session
- It’s happened again, people in southwest U.S. report strange lights in the sky
- Texas Water Development Board approves over $1 million in agricultural water conservation grants
- Alibates Visitor Station to host first ‘Star Party’
- Pa. Republicans want to ban vaccine passports, Democrats call it an unneeded distraction