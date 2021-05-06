Texas Water Development Board approves over $1 million in agricultural water conservation grants

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) has approved over $1 million in agricultural water conservation grants. Its program aims to offer grant funding to state agencies and political subdivisions furthering water conservation in the state.

According to the TWDB’s announcement, the grant recipients are:

Texas Tech University

North Plains Groundwater Conservation District

Santa Cruz Irrigation District No. 15

Menard County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1

Edwards Aquifer Authority

Middle Pecos Groundwater Conservation District

Gateway Groundwater Conservation District

Said the Board, “These grants will support the implementation of conservation strategies outlined in the regional and state water plans and promote innovation and water conservation in agricultural irrigation throughout the state.”

More information about the TWDB Agricultural Water Conservation program can be found here.